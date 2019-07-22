Several streaks snapped; better weather arrives to start the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STREAK(S) SNAPPED

A stretch of 90-degree heat ended at five straight days, a streak of 86-degree or warmer afternoon also fell Monday as the temperature only reached the 70's late in the day.

Three streaks end. Five consecutive 90° days brings the seasonal total to 15 days.

The streak of 86° of higher was the longest since 1983's 33 straight which is the longest on record.

With a high of only 74°, the consecutive 80-degree day streak ends at 27 days. The longest was 86 days set in 2002.

DEW POINT DROPPING

The humidity is still dropping. The demise of the dew point will continue! It is a welcome change and it is still underway late Monday as a second front sweeps the state. This front will really deliver and sweeps away the high levels of humidity that have plagued us for days.

The dew point is still dropping late Monday and will continue to do so through Tuesday morning allowing temperatures to cool to September-like lows by sunrise. The forecast low of 58-degrees is the coolest since June 21st and the normal low for September 11th! Enjoy the break!

SUNNY STRETCH

July 2019 is the sunniest month so far this year and it will build on that status as we enjoy a sunny spell through early next week. It will be dry, so plan on watering again soon but no real rain chances are expected until early next week. The sunny stretch will conclude with heat again. 90-degree high temperatures will return for the weekend.