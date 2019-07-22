One Hoosier is getting ready to endure 12 hours of the classic Walt Disney World ride, It's a Small World. Doug Cross is taking on the challenge. Abby Miller talks about how the challenge benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Take part in the ‘It’s a Small World’ challenge
-
“Celebrating victories”- Indy dads of children with down syndrome hold annual golf outing
-
Tree Climbers from around the world compete in Indy’s Jambo 6
-
Cookout Cookies make for an adorable treat as we kick off summer and grilling season
-
Softball tournament players’ safety key during excessive heat advisory
-
Man mows veterans’ lawns in all 50 states for free
-
-
Increased water levels at Lake Monroe not stopping recreational activities
-
Congresswomen respond to Trump’s attacks: The US ‘belongs to everyone’
-
World’s smallest surviving baby goes home after 5 months in hospital
-
Hoosier doctors ride across the country to help those in need
-
Family to donate organs of Indiana teen who died during ‘choking challenge’
-
-
Theratails Riding Center in need of new facility to help children with special needs
-
East District Deputy Prosecutor fighting childhood cancer in ‘Great Cycle Challenge’
-
Fernando Alonso returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway