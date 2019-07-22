Where is Sherman? New procedure aims to solve excessive sweating

Posted 9:53 AM, July 22, 2019, by

Carmel, Ind — A new procedure aims to help those suffering from hyperhidrosis disorder, or excessive sweating. Sherman stops by Winslow Facial Plastic Surgery to see how it works.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.