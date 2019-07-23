Bloomington creates ‘after-hours ambassador’ position to engage with community at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The city of Bloomington has new a face on their team, and it’s the first of it’s kind for the college town.

The city now has an “after-hours ambassador” that will engage with community members and visitors outside of normal city hall hours.

The City of Bloomington's Director of Community and Family Resources Department Beverly Calender-Anderson says a task force came together to figure out ways to improve the downtown area.

The city was given 33 recommendations, which included hiring an after-hours ambassador.

Bloomington’s after-hours ambassador, Jenna Whiteaker, will be the face of the city at night.

Her position started earlier this month.

Whiteaker says since this is a new position, there are not set rules she must follow.

She sees her new job as an opportunity to engage with the community in a different way.

Whiteaker is here to connect locals and visitors to resources on nights and weekends.

"As we know, it becomes kind of its own ecosystem at night, with its own needs and concerns. Really, the concept is to make government accessible to the nightlife of Bloomington," Whiteaker said.

Whiteaker is still learning the ropes, but a lot of people are looking to see what good comes from the new after-hours ambassador.

To reach out to Jenna Whiteaker or learn more about her job, call her at (812)349-3472 or email; jenna.whiteaker@bloomington.in.gov.