Court docs show motorcyclist had alcohol, marijuana in his system the day of deadly crash

RICHMOND, Ind. — A New Castle man faces charges including operating while intoxicated after a motorcycle crash claimed the life of his passenger in February.

According to court documents, Jeffrey B. Flora, 47, had alcohol and marijuana in his system when he crashed his motorcycle on February 9.

Police responded around 2:45 a.m. and found Flora and passenger Shelby Masters, 38, of Hagerstown, in a ravine near a creek off Dalton Road near Lamar Road in Hagerstown.

Police say Masters was pronounced dead at the scene and Flora was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of a severe head injury, broken ribs, a broken arm, sinus fractures and a laceration to the back of his skull.

According to court documents, neither Flora nor Masters were wearing safety helmets and a bag of marijuana was found on the ground near them.

After being released from the hospital, police found Flora living with a girlfriend in New Castle.

Police say when he was questioned, Flora said he could not remember the accident because of his injuries.

Toxicology reports revealed that Flora had a blood alcohol content of 0.105 and had THC in his system.

Flora was taken to Wayne County Jail on Saturday and remained there Monday with a $7,500 bond.