Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 10 – Recapping Purdue’s B1G Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The B1G Football 2019 Media Days wrapped up last week.

Along with Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm, three players – Markus Bailey, Lorenzo Neal, and Consensus All-American Rondale Moore – were sent to Chicago to represent Purdue. Among the topics discussed were eliminating mistakes, relying on young and inexperienced players, expectations and usage for last year’s freshman sensation, Rondale Moore as well as Tyler Trent‘s impact on the program.

Coach Brohm also spoke on his senior leaders, the QB depth chart, and their strength of schedule.

In this episode of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, FOX59’s Adam Bartels is joined by Gold and Black Publisher Alan Karpick to recap what was said by Coach Brohm and the players, and what Purdue fans can expect to see on the field this Fall.

