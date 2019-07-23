Grand Park unofficially awards Westfield more tourism, business as 750,000 people visit annually

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Tens of thousands of people will travel to Westfield this week through August 15 for the annual Colts Training Camp at Grand Park. The Indianapolis Colts is in a 10-year agreement with the park. The city says it pays off year-round.

"By building this hospitality economy, it's also getting us into conversations for advanced manufacturing facilities and other operations that may not be in that hospitality space," Vicki Duncan Gardner, city's director of communications said. "But because we're building that quality of life, people want to be in Westfield."

Kevin Lynch, a professional hockey player, and his wife just opened the doors on their new business venture on State Route 32. It's called Birdies and it's a miniature golf course.

"The amount of families and sports teams that Grand Park brings in just to this area alone in the summer time is incredible," Lynch said.

Lynch travels often for his job as a professional athlete and said in recent years it surprises him each time he returns home after the season. Gardner said the growth is not slowing down soon.

"There are certainly places that are open for development," Gardner said. "That's one of the beautiful things about Grand Park. Really, we've only been fully operational for three years, so there is space and we are actively working to bring businesses into the community."

Last year, 48,000 people came to Westfield for training camp. Plus, Grand Park's team reports 750,000 people visit the area annually.

"When you look at the hospitality side that we're building, that's getting us branding," Gardner said. "People are beginning to know about us, not just in Indiana, but across the Midwest and throughout the country."

The city said some next projects people will notice include the completion of the bridge over SR 32 connecting the Monon Trail. Earlier this year, the city council approved a $35 million plan for a new development called the Grand Junction Park and Plaza.