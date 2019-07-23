× Indianapolis attorney accused of stealing over $53K from client

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County prosecutors have charged an Indianapolis lawyer with stealing from his client.

According to court documents, Raymond Fairchild faces a theft charge after allegedly taking more than $53,200 from the proceeds of his client’s litigation settlement.

“The theft of property from an innocent victim is always intolerable,” Marion County prosecutors said. “However, the relationship between an attorney and his client is one of trust, and it is thus particularly egregious if a professional, as alleged in this matter, abuses that trust for his own greed. Be assured that any professional who engages in such conduct will be held fully accountable.”

Prosecutors said Fairchild’s client was awarded $100,000 as part of a wrongful death settlement for the loss of her husband.

Fairchild had been directed by the court to put the funds in a trust account to benefits the client’s daughter. The client tried to deposit a check into the account and found that the account had never been established by Fairchild.

He reportedly claimed the funds were safe, but didn’t provide any documentation of the account when pressed by his client.

Fairchild’s bank records allegedly show the $100,000 wrongful death settlement check was deposited into his checking account in August 2015.

Prosecutors say Fairchild allegedly wrote around 82 checks from August 2015 to February 2016, none of which were written to the client or her husband’s estate.

As previously reported, Fairchild plead guilty to public indecency and received a suspended one-year sentence in October 2018 for allegedly exposing himself to high school girls on buses.