Kim Galeaz shares rainbow lunches just in time for start of new school year

The three keys to packing lunches that your kids will love eating: kid-favorite foods, healthy and colorful. Pick one specific color for every day of the week and have your kids help plan.

Rainbow lunches are fun and filled with the right nutrition for growing kids.

Kim’s Orange (Sweet Potato) Hummus

1 can (15.5 ounce) garbanzo beans, drained and liquid saved*

2 – 2 ¼ cups mashed, cooked sweet potato (fresh or canned)*

2 tablespoons Kroger honey-roasted peanut butter or Kroger almond butter

3 – 4 tablespoons lime juice

2 – 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or vegetable oil

1 – 2 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 tablespoons honey

¾ – 1 teaspoon salt

1 ¼ teaspoons ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

Chopped cilantro, chopped honey-roasted peanuts and lime slices for garnish, optional

Combine garbanzo beans, sweet potato, peanut butter, lime juice and oil in food processor. Mix/process until almost smooth. Add garlic, honey and all spices/seasonings. Process again until smooth. Add reserved liquid to make smoother hummus if desired. Serve with favorite vegetables, pita wedges, whole grain naan and/or whole grain crackers.

Makes about 3 ½ cups hummus (10 to 12 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Tips and Hints

*I use about 2 tablespoons garbanzo bean liquid.

*Fresh or canned – taste and texture will be exactly the same. Depending on the brand of canned sweet potato used, the hummus color may be slightly less vivid orange. Same nutrition!

*If you use canned, you’ll need 2 (15 ounce) cans of sweet potatoes in sugar syrup. Simply drain the liquid and smash/mash with fork.

*The honey-roasted peanut butter or almond butter replaces traditional tahini in hummus – which is very expensive. Honey-roasted peanut butter offers a little sweetness to compliment the savory spices.