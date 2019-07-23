× Mother who moved to Indiana for better life prepares to build Habitat home with FOX59 viewers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Every year FOX59 teams up with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity to help a family make their dream of home ownership come true.

FOX59 viewers will build the panels for our future homeowner’s house on Friday.

Jatio Skinner came from California to Indiana in search of a better life for her and her son Jayceon. In just a few months, they will be living in their own home.

It’s been Skinner’s dream for the past few years.

“Since having my son I’ve thought about just kind of what’s the next step. I want to take in life.”

She packed up and left California a couple of years ago and has been hard at work since. She’s been working on getting an education to help make her dream a reality.

“I just finished Ivy Tech Community College. I got my associate’s in business administration, and I’ve now been accepted to IUPUI which I start in the fall,” Skinner said. “Ultimately, I’d like to start my own business.”

Her son just graduated from preschool and heads to kindergarten in the fall.

“He’s the best. He’s just such a character. He has so much charisma,” Skinner said.

It all starts with the FOX59 panel build on Friday when viewers will volunteer their time to build Skinner’s home.

Skinner knows the work can’t be done without them.

“As far as volunteers go, I definitely just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Skinner said.

And she’s got a message for others like her who have dreamed of owning their own home, but may need some help to make it happen.

“Definitely don’t be afraid and just never give up on that dream of becoming a homeowner,” Skinner said.

Keep in mind, Habitat homes are not free.

Once a person qualifies, they must take financial classes and put in 300 hours of sweat equity by building their own home and other Habitat families’ homes.

And they’ll pay a mortgage too. Habitat makes it affordable by offering zero-percent interest.

Make sure to watch our panel build starting at 7 a.m. on FOX59 Morning News this Friday, July 26.