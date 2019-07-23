Person of interest wanted as police investigate sexual assault on Wabash Heritage Trail

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-- Police in West Lafayette are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Photo of the person of interest courtesy of the West Lafayette Police Department

The incident happened on July 20 around 11:45 a.m. along the Wabash Heritage Trail near West Lafayette's waste water treatment plant. Details of the crime weren't released, but police released video of a man they call a person of interest.

Anyone who can identify him or has any additional information is asked to call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME. 

Police say they've increased security along the trail.

