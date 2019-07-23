Refreshing start to Tuesday; quiet pattern setting up this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front that brought scattered rain and cloud cover to the state is now impacting areas near the East Coast. We are now entering a quiet weather pattern as skies turn mostly clear this Tuesday morning due to high pressure over the upper Midwest. The high pressure system will travel over the state and allow skies to stay mostly sunny for the remainder of the work week.

It is a refreshing start around central Indiana with temperatures dropping into the 50s and lower 60s. At 7 AM, Indianapolis fell to 59°! The last time Indianapolis had a low below 60° was June 21. It is going to be a great day for yard work or outdoor plans. Northerly winds will provide the area will comfortable weather this afternoon as highs rise to lower 80s!

Highs this week will gradually rise throughout the week and highs will climb above average by Friday afternoon. This weekend, the atmosphere will turn more humid and temperatures could peak near or at 90° once again. So far, Indianapolis has hit the 90° mark 15 times. The average each year is 19, meaning we are quickly approaching the average annual number.