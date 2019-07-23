Sunny July will keep rolling along; Reinforcing cold front passes tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORE MILD AIR

Did you enjoy the refreshing feel early Tuesday morning? Outlying temperatures cooled to a 53-degree low in Crawfordsville while Indianapolis dipped to 58-degrees. What a morning! It is the coolest low this late in a July in five years and it was the normal low for September 11th!

REINFORCING FRONT

The mild air is hanging around despite warming under the July sunshine this afternoon. A new front has entered northern Indiana and will reinforce the mild air entering Wednesday morning. Outlying area will once again cool into the 50s by sunrise.

SUNNY MONTH

Sunny days were in very short supply entering July but we've turned that corner. July 2019 is the sunniest month so far this year with 50% of the possible sunshine. Brighter days ahead and plentiful sunshine is expected through the the weekend. Daily high temperatures will be on the rise while rain chances will remain low. The next real rain threat may not materialize until next Tuesday.