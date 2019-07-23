UPDATE: IMPD finds 77-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s

Posted 12:27 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, July 23, 2019

Mickey Fowler

UPDATE: IMPD says the man was located, and he is in good condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 77-year-old man.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say Mickey Fowler, 77, was last seen on July 22, 2019. He was en route to a restaurant near East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.

He is a black male 5’7”, 142 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved sweater, khaki pants and gray dress shoes.

IMPD says he suffers from Alzheimer’s and COPD.

Please call 317-262-8477 if you have any information about Fowler’s disappearance.

