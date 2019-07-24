4 arrested during meth dealing investigation in Bedford

Photo Gallery
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Four people from Bedford were arrested on methamphetamine charges on Monday.
Indiana State Police say detectives served a search warrant at a home on “M” Street after receiving a tip regarding the sale and distribution of meth, involving 44-year-old David Smith.
During the search, troopers located methamphetamine with the drug paraphernalia, along with other evidence of dealing.
Inside the home were Smith, 31-year-old Kelby Root, 33-year-old Durant Hillenburg, and 25-year-old Shelby Horton. Two children lived in the residence as well – an 11-year-old and a 2-year-old.
Interviews were conducted with all of the adults and the Department of Children Services responded to the scene to remove the children from the home.
As a result of the ISP investigation, the suspects are facing the following charges:
David Smith
- Dealing methamphetamine with a prior conviction, level 4 felony
- Possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams with a prior conviction, level 5 felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
- Habitual violator
Kelby Root
- Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
- Neglect of a dependent, level 6 felony
Durant Hillenburg
- Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony
Shelby Horton
- Possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 felony