Just in time for back to school, hot items your kids will want in their backpacks and dorm room. Walmart's Antonio Strong shares what's on trend.
A+ school supplies for back to school
-
Technology to help with back to school
-
Back-to-school fashion trends
-
Back to school makeup tips
-
Head back to school in style
-
Back to school teacher’s fashion
-
-
Teachers can get 15% discount on classroom essentials at Meijer
-
Labrador retrievers to be used to help keep Noblesville schools safe
-
Color coordinated back to school lunches
-
Target offering teachers 15% discount on school supplies this summer
-
Special systems installed inside 2 Franklin schools will alert officials if harmful vapors are present
-
-
Central Indiana school districts interested in bullet resistant glass
-
Cathedral High School alumni plan protest after teacher fired for same-sex marriage
-
Sunny stretch continues; 90s to return this weekend