× Actor Rutger Hauer, best known for ‘Blade Runner’ role, dies at 75

Actor Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75.

The actor’s website confirmed he died in the Netherlands after a short illness. Some of his notable roles included turns in Batman Begins, Sin City and the HBO series True Blood.

Perhaps his most famous role was in Blade Runner. In the 1982 Ridley Scott film, Hauer played Roy Batty, one of several escaped “replicants” on the run from Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard.

During the movie’s climactic confrontation, Hauer’s Batty delivers one of cinema’s most memorable monologues:

”I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. All those moments will be lost in time… like tears in rain… Time to die.”

Hauer was born in 1944 in the Netherlands. He attended acting classes and was drafted to serve as a medic in the Royal Netherlands Navy. His breakout role came in the 1969 TV series Floris, making him famous in his native country.

He established the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, an AIDS awareness organization. The group announced that Hauer died on July 19: