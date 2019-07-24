Actor Rutger Hauer, best known for ‘Blade Runner’ role, dies at 75
Actor Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75.
The actor’s website confirmed he died in the Netherlands after a short illness. Some of his notable roles included turns in Batman Begins, Sin City and the HBO series True Blood.
Perhaps his most famous role was in Blade Runner. In the 1982 Ridley Scott film, Hauer played Roy Batty, one of several escaped “replicants” on the run from Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard.
During the movie’s climactic confrontation, Hauer’s Batty delivers one of cinema’s most memorable monologues:
”I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. All those moments will be lost in time… like tears in rain… Time to die.”
Hauer was born in 1944 in the Netherlands. He attended acting classes and was drafted to serve as a medic in the Royal Netherlands Navy. His breakout role came in the 1969 TV series Floris, making him famous in his native country.
He established the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, an AIDS awareness organization. The group announced that Hauer died on July 19:
The Rutger Hauer Starfish Association announces with infinite sadness that after a very short illness, on Friday, July 19, 2019, Rutger passed away peacefully at his Dutch home.
He leaves his beloved wife Ineke, after they have been together for fifty years.
We at Starfish will always cherish the many unforgettable memories we have of Rutger and his dedication to the Rutger Hauer Starfish Association.
One of Rutger’s last wishes was that Starfish should continue its charity activity and its fight against the AIDS disease, and with Ineke’s precious help, involvement and direction we will follow Rutger’s wish and will do our best to carry on Rutger’s inestimable legacy.