Burglar steals nearly $10,000 in products from Bloomington skin care clinic

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police in Bloomington are investigating after a man broke into a skin care clinic and stole dozens of products off the shelves.

It happened early Sunday morning between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. at Blooming Skin Care and Acne Clinic.

"I'm still kind of assessing what all is gone, because it’s all so random,” said owner Christina Brown. “He seemed to be kind of haphazard with what he was taking."

After scoping out the building, the burglar smashed through one of Brown's windows. Along with broken glass, the thief left behind fingerprints and spots of blood. However, he made away with thousands of dollars in products.

“It's going to be close to 8 or 9,000 dollars,” Brown said. "He took a lot of higher end serums, the corrective products that are smaller bottles and boxes, higher price tag.”

Brown wonders what this thief will actually do with what he took. In the wrong hands, these specialized products could do more damage than good.

“Some of them are quite strong and used on the wrong skin, they can be very, very troublesome," Brown said. "So I don’t know why they took the things that they took.”

No matter what the burglar profits, Brown is still out thousands of dollars. She's now left cleaning up the mess and getting her store back in order.

“This is my livelihood," Brown said. "This is how I raise my children and this is my business. This is how I make my living.”

If you have any information, contact the Bloomington Police Department.