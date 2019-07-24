Choosing the right life insurance

Tonight in our money matters segment. We're discussing life insurance. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now. Most people recognize they need to have it but Jordan how do you know what's right for you? There are several variations but the two widely known offerings are term and permanent life insurance. Can you explain the advantages or disadvantages of each?
