Husband, wife killed after getting rear-ended by Indiana State Police trooper

Posted 9:10 AM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, July 24, 2019

Husband, wife killed after getting rear-ended by Indiana State Police trooper (Photo provided by WSBT)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper rear-ended an SUV while responding to a crash on Tuesday afternoon, killing a husband and wife.

The crash happened on the Indiana Toll Road near the 147.8 mile marker at approximately 4 p.m. in Steuben County.

According to ISP Sergeant Andy Smith, two troopers in marked ISP cruisers activated their lights and sirens and headed west to respond to a crash in LaGrange County.

One of the troopers tried to make an “evasive maneuver” to avoid slowing traffic. He swerved toward the right lane and rear-ended a white 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited SUV driven by 76-year-old Terry Lynn Wentworth of Mishawaka. Wentworth’s wife, 74-year-old Gloria Jean Wentworth, was the front seat passenger.

The impact of the crash cause both vehicles to leave the roadway, and they collided with a guardrail.

Both Terry and Gloria Wentworth died at the scene. The trooper was transported to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.