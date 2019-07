Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Many people prefer a small and intimate wedding, but one Indiana opted to be surrounded by a crowd when they tied the knot Tuesday evening.

A man and woman decided to get married during a Breaking Benjamin concert at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

The Noblesville venue posted a video of the nuptials, congratulating the newlyweds.

“👰 JUST MARRIED 🥂 Congratulations to the happy couple just married on the #Ruoff lawn! 💍” reads a Facebook post.