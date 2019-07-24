Fishers family escapes harm as fire engulfs home

FISHERS, Ind. – A family of five escaped their Fishers home after it went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

The Fishers Fire Department responded to the home on Shady Knoll Drive around 2:25 a.m.

The family says they heard the smoke alarms, noticed the house filling with smoke, and they immediately evacuated and called 911.

When fire crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly covered surrounding homes to prevent extension of the fire, and they began a defensive attack on the primary house.

It took fire crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There was minimal damage to the homes next door.

Investigators are still at the scene working to determine cause and origin of the fire.

The house is a total loss.

The Fishers Fire Department wants to remind everyone to check for working smoke alarms, change them every 10 years, and sleep with your door close to keep smoke from entering your room.