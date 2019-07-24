× Georgia murder suspect arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man wanted for a Georgia murder has been arrested in Indianapolis.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that officers located and arrested 25-year-old Michael Ladre Hill with the help of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill was being sought on warrants charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened in February.

Hill is accused of shooting 54-year-old Timothy Newhouse to death outside a food mart in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He also allegedly shot a woman in the foot at the same location.

Hill is awaiting extradition to Georgia, where he’ll be held at the DeKalb County Jail.