× Husband, wife killed after getting rear-ended by Indiana State Police trooper

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper rear-ended an SUV while responding to a crash on Tuesday afternoon, killing a husband and wife.

The crash happened on the Indiana Toll Road near the 147.8 mile marker at approximately 4 p.m. in Steuben County.

According to ISP Sergeant Andy Smith, two troopers in marked ISP cruisers activated their lights and sirens and headed west to respond to a crash in LaGrange County.

One of the troopers tried to make an “evasive maneuver” to avoid slowing traffic. He swerved toward the right lane and rear-ended a white 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited SUV driven by 76-year-old Terry Lynn Wentworth of Mishawaka. Wentworth’s wife, 74-year-old Gloria Jean Wentworth, was the front seat passenger.

The impact of the crash cause both vehicles to leave the roadway, and they collided with a guardrail.

Both Terry and Gloria Wentworth died at the scene. The trooper was transported to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.