Man critically injured in overnight shooting, suspect search continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metro Police are searching for the person who shot a man on the near northeast side overnight, leaving him in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on East 34th Street near Schofield Avenue.

The 51-year-old victim was found shot several times, lying in the grass outside a home.

Police say he did not live there, but he and the homeowner knew each other.

The victim, they say, knocked on the door of that home. After that, the person who lives there said he heard several gunshots. The homeowner said when the shots stopped, he went outside, saw the victim in the grass and called 911.

Police don’t think the homeowner is involved in this shooting. They’re still looking for who is responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX59 for updates.