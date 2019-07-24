× Marion police searching for 13-year-old boy with autism

MARION, Ind.– Marion police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who is autistic and in need of medicine.

Daymond Rowland has not been seen since 11 a.m. on July 22, according to his mother. He was last seen at a basketball court located at Webster Park in Marion, about 70 miles north of Indianapolis.

The teen is described as 5’2″ tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar between his eyebrows. He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, red and black shoes and he had a diamond earring on the right ear.

Police say Rowland is in need of his medication. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.