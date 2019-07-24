× Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old woman missing out of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 61-year-old from Fort Wayne.

Indiana State Police say Pamela Marie Dipzinski was last seen at about 12 a.m. Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Dipzinski is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes, and she wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Dipzinski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.