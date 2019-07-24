Sunny stretch continues; 90s to return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some kids are heading back to school this Wednesday morning! Today is Perry Township Schools first day back and the weather looks pleasant once again. A high pressure system over Missouri and Iowa is allowing skies to be mostly clear.

The wind flow around high pressure travels clockwise, which is bringing northwesterly winds to central Indiana today. Temperatures are going to rise back into the lower 80s this afternoon. Dew points in the 50s will result in lower humidity values today.

Quiet conditions are expected the next several days with the area of high pressure tracking over the Midwest. However, temperatures are going to gradually rise back near 90° this weekend. The winds will shift out the south by Friday and the change in direction will bring more humidity to the area. Central Indiana will stay dry through the weekend but prepare for the hot and humid conditions if you have outdoors plans.

Rain chances will rise a bit early next work week. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon with widely scattered showers on Tuesday. An approaching cold front will help temperatures drop a bit next Tuesday and Wednesday.