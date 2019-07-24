× Vandals toss paint on walls and floors of Indy church, cause thousands of dollars in damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A church on Indy’s south side is cleaning up a big mess left behind by vandals.

Leaders at Faith Community Church say crooks did thousands of dollars in damage to their property near East Street and Southport Road on Tuesday.

The church pastor says their youth building has been vandalized multiple times in recent months. Someone shattered a large glass window during a recent break-in.

This week someone pried open a side door and once inside completely ransacked the building.

“This is part of a whole series of vandalisms,” said pastor Jon Roberts. “This time they got more destructive.”

Roberts says after breaking inside the Campus Life building, vandals splashed paint on the walls and the doors, as well as a ping pong table and all over the floor.

“It was more pure vandalism, just destruction for destruction’s sake,” said Roberts.

The crooks also emptied the kitchen, taking a jar of salsa and tossing it on the carpet, and they didn’t stop there.

“They dumped out like a bag of sugar, syrups and spread them all over the floor,” said Roberts. “Just to have someone come in and wantonly destroy things, it’s like why?”

Roberts doesn’t think whoever made the mess stole anything, but the damage will make for a costly and frustrating cleanup.

“You know I’m like anybody. I have the good side and an angry side. The angry side says put them in jail, but the good side says I remember being a teenager,” said Roberts.

As a pastor, Roberts hopes whoever committed the crime learns there are more constructive ways to spend their time, after all the building is normally used by a local youth group free of charge.

“We’ll open it up and make it a youth center during the day but instead they decided to break-in and destroy something they could have used,” said Roberts.

So far no arrests have been made, but anyone with information on the case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).