1 person suffers 'serious bodily injury' in crash on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A vehicle came to rest upside down following a crash on the far east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. at 10700 E. Washington Street.

Images from the scene showed one vehicle upside down while a second sustained significant damage on the driver’s side.

Two people were injured, and IMPD said one of the victims suffered “serious bodily injury.” Both were transported to area hospitals.

The area west of German Church Road on Washington Street was closed for the investigation.