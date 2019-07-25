× Board unanimously approves contract of new IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Aleesia Johnson is officially the new superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools.

The IPS Board of School Commissioners unanimously approved her contract Thursday, making her the first African-American woman to lead the district. Johnson previously spent six months as IPS’ interim superintendent following the departure of Lewis Ferebee, who left IPS to take a job in Washington.

Johnson’s priorities for the district include:

Student-Centered Teaching & Learning

High-Performing Team

Racial Equity Mindset

School-Centered Central Services

Engaged Families, Team & Partners

Sustainable Finances and Operations

Johnson, who beat out two other finalists for the position in June, said she’s “excited” about the opportunity to serve as superintendent.

“I commit to do everything I can to lead our team with an urgent and laser-like focus to create the best learning environment for all children,” she said.

Johnson has worked at IPS for four years and has served as an educator for more than 16 years.. She is a native of Evansville.