× Colts Training Camp opens Thursday at Grand Park in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Colts training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield runs from July 25 through August 15.

Thursday, July 25, Camp Kickoff

Colts City: 1-5 p.m.

Practice: 2-3:40 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Colts City: 1-5 p.m.

Practice: 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 27, Kids Day

Colts City: 1-5 p.m.

Practice: 2-3:40 p.m.

Sunday, July 28, Community Day

Colts City: 1-5 p.m.

Practice: 2-4:15 p.m.

Training camp runs through August 15. Click here for the full schedule of timing and events.

Training camp is free to attend, but guests must obtain tickets to enter each day. Click here for ticket information.

Click here for a map of the Grand Park Sports Complex for 2019 Colts Training Camp.

The NFL’s “clear bag” policy is in effect during training camp. Click here for more information.

To kick off training camp, FOX59 will have two inside looks with Colts Blue Zone Training Camp Specials! Those are live Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX59. The FOX59 sports team will introduce fans to the 2019 Colts as they look to the upcoming season, including insight from players, coaches and analysts.