× Democratic presidential candidates speak at National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Democratic presidential candidates are speaking at the convention center in downtown Indianapolis. They’re in town for the National Urban League Conference.

It’s the largest civil rights conference in the country. The year’s theme is “Getting 2 equal: United not divided.”

We spoke with the National Urban League President Marc Morial, and he says the focus of this conference is about promoting unity and raising awareness about challenges urban communities face here in Indianapolis and across the country.

Organizers say the candidates will share their views on how all Americans can reach equality at home, at the workplace, and in our community.

The speeches began just after 8 a.m. Speakers included Congressman Tim Ryan, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman John Delaney. Former vice president Joe Biden is speaking now.

Organizers say they want the conversation to focus on how to address issues like economic inequality happening here in Indianapolis and across the country.

“A lively discussion that is substantive and meaningful and real in the moment that addresses the issues that are here and now,” Morial said.

Also today, the NUL Experience and Expo will open with a ribbon cutting. A career and networking fair will kick off where job seekers can connect with recruiters, and TechConnect will bring together those influencing racial justice and social change through technology.

The conference runs through Saturday.