Fans gain more access at Colts Camp for 2019

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- As Colts Camp kicks off at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, fans have several opportunities to connect with the team on and off the field.

Here is what you should know before entering the 400-acre campus:

Parking

Fans are to park in Lot C, which is located on 191st Street. Parking is $5 each day.

Tickets

Unlike previous years, only electronic tickets are accepted at the gate. Rachel Henton, the events coordinator at Grand Park, says staff are available to help those who are unaware of the change.

"There is no option to print the ticket," Henton said. "You have to have it on your phone."

Sitting & Standing Room

New this season, fans can stand on the field during practice. Ropes will designate where fans are permitted. This space is first come, first served. Also new this year, fans will see an increased number of spaces shaded by tents on and around the bleachers. This is a change Henton says is necessary for fans to stay cool, as temperatures can reach record-highs during this time of year.

"No separate ticket is required," Henton said. "Just come in with your normal ticket."

Clear Bags Only

The Colts have a clear bags only policy in place. Diaper bags must also be clear. Colts-branded clear bags are for sale at camp for $5.