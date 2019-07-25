× Great weather holds but things heating up for the weekend!

Another great day underway! Sunshine will continue to hold and dew points remain low, keeping humidity down and temperatures very comfortable. After a sweltering weekend, this stretch of cooler weather has been pleasant and continues to hold until the weekend. Colts camp kickoff is today at Grand Park and should be perfect top check it out but be sure to have the sunscreen.

Hotter and more humid air building in for the weekend, as the dry pattern holds. 90’s are back and the heat index will be implemented for both days Saturday and Sunday.

Any storm chances will hold off until Monday evening and into Tuesday with an approaching cold front. This will not only bring rain but another cool down next week!