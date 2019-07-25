Hammer’s House Party, Diana Ross, The Flaming Lips and more to play Indy this week

Between Me And My Mind – A Film About Trey Anastasio screened for critics earlier this year at Tribeca Film Festival and makes its Indianapolis debut Thursday at The Vogue. The 90+ minute film takes an intimate look at the Phish frontman’s songwriting process and preparation for the 2018 New Year’s Eve shows at Madison Square Garden.

Hoosier favorite and Bob and Tom Show staple Donnie Baker holds down Helium Comedy Club this weekend with sets starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

WTTS FM continues its Rock on the River series on Friday at Farm Bureau Lawn with The Flaming Lips & Claypool Lennon Delirium. The psychedelic Delirium is formed of Primus-brain Les Claypool and rock n’ roll legacy Sean Lennon. The Flaming Lips is, of course, The Flaming Lips.

Also on Friday, Motown legend Diana Ross will grace Harrah’s Hoosier Park. The singer, actress, producer and diva turned 75 this year. After this stop in Indiana, Miss Ross heads to Vegas for a two-week run of shows.

It’s a hip-hop weekend at Ruoff Music Center! The Noblesville amphitheater hosts two giant rap shows starting with Wiz Khalifa’s Decent Exposure Tour on Friday with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama. Saturday goes retro with Hammer’s House Party. This lineup is a who’s who of late ‘80s chart-toppers: MC Hammer, Kid ‘N Play, Coolio and Biz Markie.

This weekend also has another round of excellent tribute acts at The Vogue. Elton John fans can see a take on the Rocketman on Friday with Billy X Elton – Madmen Across The Water, an homage to the music of Sir Elton and Billy Joel. You can also walk the line with Cash Unchained – Johnny Cash Tribute on Saturday.

Unless you wanna spend the bag for Cardi B on Tuesday, you’re outta luck. The unstoppable rapper’s show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has completely sold out except for some astronomically-priced resale seats.

Next week has two SiriusXM shows at the Farm Bureau Lawn: pop-rockers O.A.R. with American Authors on Tuesday, and jam stalwarts moe. with Blues Traveler on Wednesday.

Check out more upcoming shows in Weekend Rock, a weekly column exclusively at CBS4Indy.com. Follow Jeremiah Beaver on Twitter: @JerBearMedia