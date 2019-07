× I-65 closed in both directions near 38th St due to crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of I-65 in both directions are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash and issue with a construction barrier.

A crash occurred on NB I-65 and it caused a construction barrier to be shoved into the southbound lanes of I-65 at the same location. Emergency crews are working to remove the barrier and move the vehicle.

No one was injured.