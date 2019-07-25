× UPDATE: I-65 reopens on Indy’s northwest side after crash creates big problems

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Traffic is moving again after a crash on I-65 near the West 38th Street exit.

Indiana State Police say a car driving on the interstate hit the concrete barrier. Pieces of concrete flew onto both sides of the interstate, forcing police to close all lanes.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. That person is expected to be okay.

The closure caused a significant backup for several hours this morning.