Mother of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers as case goes unsolved for exactly 3 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After three years of waiting for answers, an Indianapolis family pleads for the public’s help to solve a deadly hit and run.

Exactly three years ago, on July 25, 2016, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the northwest side. The driver responsible has never been caught.

Michael Foree, 37, died on the scene. The father of four was known by his family as Mackie.

Police say Mackie was driving south on Georgetown road, when he came to the intersection of 59th Street. That’s when the driver of an SUV turned directly in front of Mackie which caused the fatal collision.

Knowing that driver is still on the streets is sad and frustrating to the man’s mother.

“It was horrible. It was horrible. There’s still a lot of raw emotion,” said Mackie’s mother Almetta Perry.

Perry says her son died holding onto something special to her.

“They gave me his personal effects and my birthday card was in there because my birthday was three days later,” said Perry.

Just days after the accident, IMPD released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s SUV which is described as a 2005 to 2007 light green Ford Freestyle.

Witnesses claim the driver stopped for just a moment before speeding away.

“I don’t know how that person can live with themselves to hit someone and just don’t care, like he was roadkill or something,” said Perry.

As a mother, long before the crash, Perry says she always feared for her son’s safety after he bought the motorcycle.

“I did what I could as a parent. I voiced my concerns about the motorcycle. I just didn’t like him riding it,” said Perry.

Yet even after three years without an arrest of the driver responsible, Mackie’s mother still hopes someone comes forward to help close her sons case.

“You know he has kids, sisters, aunts, uncles and everyone who misses and loves him and it would mean a lot to all of us to capture this person,” said Perry.

Anyone with information on the case can contract Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).