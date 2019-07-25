× Warming trend underway! Dry stretch continues

Our warming trend is getting underway! We started off with another cooler morning across Central Indiana, with temperatures in the mid 50’s to low 60’s. Lots of sunshine and winds shifting out of the southeast will bring temperatures into the mid 80’s by the afternoon. Low humidity is still around, for now, and it’s going to be a fantastic afternoon and evening to enjoy some time outdoors.

We won’t be quite as cool tonight. Southeasterly winds will warm overnight lows back to near average temperatures, for this time of year.

High pressure overhead is keeping us dry and sunny. However, as we head into Friday, the center of high pressure will shift east. That means, winds across Indiana will start to shift out of the southwest by Friday evening. As does, warmer and more moist air will stream into the state as well.

Humidity has been low these past several days but it will begin to rise as we head toward the weekend. Although it does come up several degrees by Friday, it won’t really start to make us a little “uncomfortable” until we get into Saturday afternoon. While dew point temperatures rise into the lower 60’s, they will feel far from the mid 70° dew point temperatures we were feeling last weekend.

Day 2 of Colts Training Camp is Friday. It will be sunny and warmer. Highs will rise into the mid and upper 80’s. No rain, but the UV Index will still pose a threat. Sunburns can happen in about 15 minutes if you aren’t wearing any protection on your skin.

90’s return to the forecast as we head into the weekend! However, they don’t last very long as we are tracking a rain maker that will knock temperatures down a few degrees by mid next week.