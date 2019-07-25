Women’s soccer champ Megan Rapinoe scores book deal

Posted 11:44 AM, July 25, 2019, by

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates following her sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has scored again, this time with a book deal.

Penguin Press announced Thursday that Rapinoe’s book, currently untitled, will be published in Fall 2020.

Penguin is calling the book a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights.

Meanwhile, a division of Penguin Young Readers will work on a Rapinoe book for middle graders.

Rapinoe became an international celebrity this summer after she helped lead the U.S women’s soccer team to a World Cup championship.

She openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited.

Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.