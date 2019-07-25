× Yellow Cab releases photos of suspect after 13 cabs broken into

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Yellow Cab says several of their cabs were broken into, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The break-ins occurred Tuesday night at 3801 West Morris Street, just east of Holt Road, according to a police report.

Yellow Cab says 13 cabs were broken into. Batteries and cameras were stolen and the company estimates the total damage to be around $6,000.

The company released surveillance photos showing a suspect and his car.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).