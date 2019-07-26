× 4 more Democratic presidential candidates address National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The doors to the convention center in downtown Indianapolis are open for the third day of the National Urban League Conference.

Five Democratic presidential candidates spoke on Thursday, and four more candidates will speak this morning. Those candidates include Pete Buttigieg, Ami Horowitz, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Kamala Harris.

All of the candidates are sharing their vision for equality in the country.

The chairman of the conference says their goal is to promote unity, as well as educate people and talk about the challenges urban communities, like Indianapolis, are facing.

Also happening today:

A panel of why brands must take a stand

Tackling racial disparities in health care

LED Talk about leadership, empowerment and development

Instagram masterclass

Young professionals networking session