93-year-old Hoosier retires for the third time

INDIANAPOILIS, Ind. – Most people can't wait to retire, but there's one woman who loves to work so much she's on her third retirement.

Jean Julian is 93 years young.

Throughout her life she's worked as a secretary, office manager, and an executive.

“I’ve just been especially blessed to have worked all my life with good people. And you surround yourself with good people, and they make you look good every time," Julian said.

She's been working so long she says the computer was probably the biggest change in her life. She says she always goes back to work because she gets bored.

So for the past 16 years she's worked full-time at Enterprise Realty Estate Services. Her co-workers love her so much they threw her retirement party number three.