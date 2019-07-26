× As expected, Colts’ ramp up Andrew Luck’s workload

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Day 2 of training camp and Step 2 for Andrew Luck went according to plan.

A day after being limited to individual drills, Andrew Luck handled a heavier workload at Grand Park Sports Campus. The Indianapolis Colts’ franchise quarterback took part in 7-on-7 work, and made the most of it.

“He was good,’’ Frank Reich said after Friday’s two-hour practice. “He completed every pass; he was 9-for-9. He looked sharp, his drops looked good.

“Everything on schedule . . . was encouraged.’’

The Colts are easing Luck into camp after he missed the entirety of the team’s offseason work with an injury to his left calf. While the team’s medical staff is evaluating his progress on a daily basis, the decision on when Luck is ready to go full-go in practice might rest with him.

“Him, just talking to him,’’ Reich said. “We have some other objective evaluations that our trainers are doing with him on testing, but ultimately it’s going to come down to his decision when he wants to take that next step.’’

Again, the latest step was a positive one. Although most of his throws were on short and intermediate route, Luck completed all nine.

And in a preview for what’s to come this season, Luck connected with seven different receivers.

“I cannot even tell you how important that is and how excited that makes us,’’ Reich said. “The reason is we really like to spread the ball around. We’ve got a quarterback who likes to spread the ball around.’’

Last season, Luck’s 39 touchdown passes ranked second in the league to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. He tied an NFL record by throwing at least one TD to 13 different receivers, including five tight ends.

It’s anyone’s guess whether Luck’s training camp schedule includes having him play in the Aug. 8 preseason opener at Buffalo. Last year, he appeared in each of the first three preseason games. In the preseason opener at Seattle, Luck was 6-of-9 for 64 yards.

Taking it slow

Along with easing Luck into camp, the Colts are doing likewise with several other players. Among those held out of Friday’s work were wideout Deon Cain, tight end Ross Travis, safety Clayton Geathers and defensive end Justin Houston.

Defensive end Jabaal Sheard also was held out Friday after he experienced swelling in one of his knees after Thurday’s practice.

“We’re evaluating that,’’ Reich said.

During practice, wideout Devin Funchess experienced cramping that limited his reps and defensive end Kemoko Turay suffered a minor shoulder injury.