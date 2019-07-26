× Bloomington man arrested for throwing puppy against wall, court docs say

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police arrested a Bloomington man accused of abusing a 4-month-old puppy.

The investigation began on June 26 when a resident at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Muller Parkway called police. The resident reported hearing loud thuds followed by an animal crying in pain. The resident said it sounded like a dog was being thrown against the wall and crying in pain. He said it was the “worse sound he ever heard.”

Police made contact with Hayden Miller, 21, the occupant of the apartment where the sound was coming from.

Miller told police his 4-month-old puppy Max peed on his bed, so he punished him. He said he put Max’s nose in his urine and smacked him on the rear end. Miller says he’s owned Max for one and a half months, but he’s never taken him to see a veterinarian.

According to court document, police observed the puppy limping, and he appeared to be afraid of Miller.

An animal control officer took custody of the dog.

The officer took Max to see a vet, and the vet said he was bleeding in both of his eyes. There was also bruising inside of his ears and down his ear canals. The vet said it was the result of a head trauma or strangulation.

Police arrested Miller, and he’s charged with one count of animal cruelty.