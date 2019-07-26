× Franklin Township roundabouts set to open, but more roundabout construction is ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The construction headaches are over for Franklin Township residents—at least for a few days.

The Department of Public Works announced Friday that the roundabout at the intersection of Franklin Road and Edgewood Avenue will open to traffic on Saturday, July 27. A second roundabout at Arlington and Edgewood is expected to open on Aug. 2, weather permitting.

But the celebration will be short-lived.

A second phase of roundabout construction is slated to begin July 31 at Franklin and Thompson roads and continue Aug. 19 with construction at Arlington and Shelbyville. The closures are expected to last no more than 60 days each.

The roundabouts are part of a $400 million infrastructure plan that includes road construction, bridge work and pedestrian safety improvements.

Here’s a map of the phase 2 project: