Hotter and more humid for the weekend; limited rain chances

Fantastic weather to finish to the work week and to jump into Day 2 of Colts Camp. We’ve had lots of sunshine and temperatures have been warmer. Humidity has been rising as well, however, it hasn’t been so much to make it horribly uncomfortable outside.

The pleasant weather sticks around through the evening. If you have any outdoor plans, you won’t have to worry about rain. We stay dry, partly cloudy and warm tonight.

The heat and humidity continues to rise into the weekend. By Saturday, winds will shift out of the southwest. The strong southwesterly flow will streamer warmer, moist air into central Indiana. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will rise toward 90 degrees and the dew point temperature will climb into the mid 60’s. Typically, we say that dew point temperatures over 60° start to become “uncomfortable.”

The weekend will be mainly dry, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or two on Sunday. Rain chances do rise as we head into next week, however, it’s still not looking like a lot. A few heavy downpours are expected while others won’t even see the rain. Rain will be widely scattered Monday night into Tuesday before they finally diminish on Wednesday.

We’re hot and more humid through the weekend before a cold front passing early next week drops temperatures back to near average, for this time of year, for most of the week.