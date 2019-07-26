Hotter weekend ahead while rain and storms stay allusive!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More sunshine in the forecast today, while temperatures return to seasonal levels (85°)! Expect a great afternoon, although warmer with a slight rise in dew points. This may make the warmth a touch more uncomfortable, as winds will be relatively light from the southwest. Tonight, skies will become mainly clear, as lows dip back into the middle 60s.

More heat and humidity will pour in for the weekend, along with additional hazy sunshine! Highs will likely reach 90° for both days, while the rain remains absent. The last weekend of July will end hot and more typical of an Indiana summer.

Early next week, a cold front will pass through on Monday evening. This should bring some rain and storms! For now, the severe weather threat looks low and rain chances minimal. Hopefully this changes, as rain is certainly needed!