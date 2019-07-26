× Second round of presidential candidates speak in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re learning more about the presidential candidates who decided to speak at the National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis this week.

Five candidates took the stage Thursday and four shared their messages of equality Friday.

All nine candidates who spoke at the conference agreed racism and inequality are very much alive in this country. The National Urban League asked for specifics on how they plan to change that.

“A lot of these inequities got put in intentionally,” said presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg . “Therefore, it will require intention and resources in order to reverse them.”

Buttigieg said his plan will triple the number of entrepreneurs in under-served areas and create 3 million new jobs within a decade.

He unveiled his full plan online.

Filmmaker and presidential candidate Ami Horowitz said we need to focus on the most important characteristics of equality.

“To make sure that every American is given the ability to fully realize themselves and their potential unconstrained from forces that would distort the landscape that freedom creates for us,” said Horowitz.

Part of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s plan includes the legalization of marijuana.

“And one of the reasons that is so important is because we don’t enforce our criminal justice laws the same,” said Gillibrand. “We know that black and white and brown young men smoke pot at the same rate, but who gets arrested? Young black men.”

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris wants to tackle the opportunity gap.

“I’m pleased to announce today, that as president, I will make a 60 billion dollar investment in STEM education at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions,” said Harris.

We asked the Indiana Republican Party to respond to the issue of racism and inequality in the United States.

“We’re constantly doing outreach to all communities across the state of Indiana,” said Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer. “And there is always room to grow, we can always do better, we can always become more diverse. So, it is certainly a goal that we have and we will continue to push on it.”

The National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday.